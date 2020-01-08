Mumbai: Ejaz Lakdawala’s daughter arrested again

Mumbai: The anti extortion cell (AEC) of Mumbai police has arrested the daughter of fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala in an extortion case. Sonia was arrested late of Monday for allegedly demanding and threatening a Bandra-based developer.

She was earlier arrested in a fake passport case and is in custody. Another offence was registered against Sonia on Monday on the complaint of a Bandra-based developer.

According to the police, the builder was receiving threatening calls for the past two months. The caller identified himself as Ejaz Lakdawala and demanded money for good luck and threatened him to face the consequences if not paid. The police has booked Ejaz, Sonia and one more of his associate under the charges of extortion and threat.

According to the police, when the builder stopped picking up international calls, Lakdawala asked his associate in the city to threaten him from local numbers. Sonia was in touch with her father, and thus it appears that she was involved in the extortion bid.

The Mumbai police earlier arrested Sonia on December 29 for allegedly trying to fly to Nepal on a fake passport. She was taken into custody from the Mumbai international airport along with her daughter.

According to the police, she was carrying a passport in which her name was mentioned as Sonia Shaikh. She was arrested for cheating and forgery under the Passport Act and the Indian Penal Code.

In April 2019, Ejaz’s elder brother, Aquil, was arrested by AEC for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh from a Khar-based developer on Ejaz’s instruction.