Mumbai: Eighteen held in Panvel for stepping out unnecessarily

The Panvel city police has arrested 10 people for breaking the lockdown norms. They were caught during the drone camera surveillance of the narrow lane and containment zones. Drone surveillance was started early this week to monitor those people who were stepping out of their homes unnecessarily. The police also issued notice to around 15 societies after their residents were seen on the terrace.

Ajay Landge, Senior Police Inspector of Panvel city police station said that they have started drone surveillance in containment zones and areas where police cannot reach easily. He added that they have arrested 10 persons who were roaming in evening on Wednesday in Koliwada near the Panvel creek.

“We came to know that people are stepping out of their homes and gathering on building terraces and containment zones,” informed Landge. He added that since police cannot reach every place, drones aid them to monitor people's movement.

The lawbreakers are arrested under section 188, 269, 270, 271 of IPC and 37 (1), 70, and 135 of Maharashtra Police act, and 3 and 4 of the Epidemic disease Act.

Basis the drone footage received around 15 societies have been given notice. “Initially we are only warning people and societies for breaking the lockdown norms. If they are found repeating the offence, we will take action as per law,” warned Landge.

Besides, the police have also arrested eight persons based on the CCTV footage of different areas. “We identified people based on CCTV footage and took action for people venturing out of their homes unnecessarily,” added Landge.

Meanwhile, there is no new case under the Panvel Municipal Corporation. The total positive cases stand at 42 currently. However, a new positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Ulwe under the Panvel rural area. A doctor attached to Terna Hospital Nerul was also tested positive. People who came in her contact are also being tested to rule out Corona.

A squad of state excise department caught two persons with 108 liters country made liquor on Thursday morning in Uran. They also seized spurious liquor, a car, and other chemicals worth Rs 5,48,290 from them. The arrested persons are identified as Jaywant Kadu, 59, and Rohan Ramdev Kadu, 22, both residents of Uran. This is the third seizure in a week of hooch in Navi Mumbai.