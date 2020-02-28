Mumbai: Eight divisional fee regulatory and state-level committee to hear fee-related issues of schools

Several complaints of schools violating norms and increasing fees were received by the state education ministry. Gaikwad said, “We have received complaints from parents where schools have increased fees without communicating it to the PTA.

Parents find it difficult to get relief as there is no mechanism to hear their complaints. This committee will help parents to directly discuss their issues and resolve matters.”

Parents revealed schools often increase fees by a negligible amount per student which goes unnoticed. Afzal Mahmood, a parent, said, “Schools increase fees by a minimum amount like Rs 100 to 500 per student under different tags like tuition, library, stationery or maintenance.

This amount goes unnoticed but it turns out to be a big amount when it is added and calculated for all students of the school.”

We do not know where to complain or who to approach, revealed Kiran Desai, a parent. Desai said, “By the time the state acts over our complaints, the school begins with the semester.

If we do not pay due fees our children are not allowed to appear for internal exams. We do not know how and where to complain to seek immediate action.”

Now, complaints regarding fee hikes can be taken to the respective DFRCs and then directed to the state-level appellate committee.