Mumbai: Eid celebrations in flooded homes for many staying in Wadala, Antop Hill, Kurla and Chembur

Mumbai, July 21: Eid-Ul-Adha is celebrated in Mumbai by following the guidelines issued by the state government. The ongoing heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs had forced people to pray and celebrate the Eid-Ul-Adha with family by staying at home.

While, many celebrated with their family and loved ones enjoying the heavy rains. But it was a problem in the slums of Mumbai where people instead of celebrating, were removing flooded water from their their houses.

"Slum pockets like Wadala, Antop Hill, Kurla, Chembur had waterlogging issues. The authorities asked us to stay at home and celebrate, but how can we go if the house is flooded with water?," said Murad Mastan, a social activist from Chembur.

Advocate Rubina Aktar Rizvi, founder of Help Yourself Foundation and director of Rizvi education society said people are following the protocols issued by the state government.

"The Eid was celebrated following the guidelines by offering the Eid prayers at home. Many people and students asked us about offering the Eid prayer in Mosque and we suggested that they offer prayers at home and celebrate with the family. Meanwhile, the ongoing Monsoon has already forced people to stay at home and celebrate peacefully with their families," added Rizvi thanking God that the heavy rainfall slowed down in the evening bringing relief for Mumbaikars," she added.

Jamal Hussain Khan, a trustee of the Darbar-e-Gazi dargah in Mahul road said, "Eid-Ul-Adha, it honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God's command. Before Abraham could sacrifice his son, however, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. In the present situation of a pandemic, helping people in need may also be a sacrificing part. Many goat farmers from different states depended on the sale of goats for Bakra Eid have suffered great losses. Firstly the sale of goats was low, secondly many goats died due to the ongoing monsoon. The government and community leaders should come forward to help such farmers who are under crisis bearing losses," added Khan.

Shadaab Shabbir patel, businessman, socialite and philanthropist said, "The EID celebration was to check over relatives and friends who were in need over the pandemic. We ensure that such people are helped so that they celebrate the festival."