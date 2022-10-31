Mumbai: Education trust chairman booked for sexual harassment

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Dongri Police said on Monday that a case has been registered against the chairman of an education trust for sexual harassment, abuse and atrocities.

The complaint was made by a 32-year-old woman, a teacher by profession.

According to the police, the complainant had approached the police on October 19. The matter started when several teachers in the education trust approached the police over the harassment they were facing.

"They are not given salary since a couple of months," said an official the police station. Moreover, it is also known from the source that the teachers and other non-teaching staff, especially female, were held back in the institution for prolonged hours including the night hours for "work".

"The chairman would show up late at night hours and they ask the staff to wait and give them update on work. He then tend to make them wait till the work, he assigned, is complete. Several teachers that are part of the institution made these complaints of harassment," the official added.

In between these complaints, the victim added that she was sexually harassed by the chairman after which she decided to approach the police.

The police said they are inquiring the matter and yet no arrests have been made.

A case has been registered against the chairman under sections 354 (outrage the modesty of woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Atrocity Act.