Mumbai: ED Takes Over Anil Parab's Resort

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday took possession of Sai Resort NX in Murud (Dapoli), falling under the Coastal Regulation Zone (No Development Zone) in connection with the alleged money laundering probe against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab.

The action was initiated after the adjudicating authority for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) confirmed the provisional attachment of assets worth ₹10.20 crore (in January this year).

ED conducts probe on Anil Parab

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of a complaint filed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change against Parab, M/s Sai Resort, M/s Sea Conch Resort and others before the judicial magistrate of Dapoli, for violation under certain sections of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

An FIR was also registered at Dapoli police station and during investigation the Ratnagiri police also found various other crimes related to the Indian Penal Code offences and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case was later taken over by the ED and investigations revealed that Parab and his close associate Sadanand Kadam allegedly hatched a conspiracy to obtain illegal permission from the revenue department of Maharashtra through forgery and misdeclaration for construction of a twin bungalow (ground plus one floor) over a piece of agricultural land falling under ‘No Development Zone’ and subsequently constructed a resort namely Sai Resort NX in alleged blatant disregard of CRZ-III rules and regulations.

The permission for construction of the bungalow was obtained in the name of the earlier owner without his knowledge and the revenue department granted permission, which is prohibited on agricultural land in the coastal regulation zone.

The ED has alleged that the gram panchayat was deceived, misled, cheated and pressured to transfer the plot in the name of Parab to legitimise the illegal construction of Sai Resort NX.

Parab hides his identity

The ED further alleged that Parab, with the intent to utilise his unaccounted money, had concealed his identity as the real owner and made expenses for construction in cash before the registration of land in his own name to avoid any blame if violation came to light.

“When various complaints regarding the illegal construction of the resort came to media scrutiny, a benami transaction was executed wherein Parab sold the land on paper to Kadam to conceal the illegalities and irregularities, as per the ED statement.

The ED had later arrested Kadam and Dapoli Sub-Divisional officer Jayram Deshpande for irregularities in the case.

