Mumbai: ED Takes Custody Of Ali Asghar Sherazi In Drugs Supply Case |

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took custody of Ali Asghar Sherazi, a close associate of the drug kingpin Kailash Rajput, from jail on Friday and arrested him in a money laundering case.

He was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch last year in connection with contraband drugs smuggling to Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), and the UAE through couriers. The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime Branch conducted a raid at the courier office in Andheri East in March 2023, allegedly seizing 15.74 kg of Ketamine valued at Rs 7.87 crore and 23,410 strips of a prohibited drug worth Rs 58.31 lakh.

From December 21 to December 23 of the previous year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statement of Vijay Rane in Taloja jail, a close associate of Ali Asghar Sherazi.

Raids Conducted By ED

Few months ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai associated with Ali Asgar Shirazi, Kailash Rajput, and others in relation to a money laundering case. The operation led to the confiscation of cash amounting to Rs 5.50 lakh and gold valued at Rs 57.11 lakh. Additionally, various digital devices such as mobile phones and laptops, along with incriminating records, were recovered during the search.

Kamal Rajput, the brother of Kailash Rajpoot, had been arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with the same drug haul case. Sources indicate that he will soon be taken into custody by the ED in relation to the case.

This case is expected to be a significant platform for the agency's efforts to extradite the fugitive drug supplier Kailas Rajput to the United Kingdom (UK). The central agency has initiated the extradition procedure from London and is in contact with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which serves as Interpol in the country.