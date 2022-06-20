Mumbai: ED summons Sena leader Anil Parab tomorrow | ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued summons for the second time to Maharashtra transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab to record his statement on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case probed by the agency.



On June 14, the ED had issued the first summons to Parab, asking him to appear before them the next morning. Parab however, could not visit the ED office, due to prior commitments and non-availability in the city. The ED wanted to record Parab's statement in connection with its probe related to the Dapoli resort in Ratnagiri.



The ED officials on May 30 had made enquiries with a person in connection with the money laundering case related to a resort at Dapoli at Ratnagiri.



Last month, the ED officials had carried out searches at Mumbai, Pune and Dapoli, including premises linked to Parab and others.



BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had earlier alleged that Parab had constructed a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district after violating Coastal Regulation Zone



In March this year, the Income Tax (I-T) department, during a search, had allegedly found evidence revealing that more than Rs 6 crore were spent on the construction of a prominent politician's (Anil Parab) resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district. The agency officials claimed that the said money was not accounted for in the books of account. As a result of the search action, cash of Rs. 66 lakh was seized.



According to the I-T officials, during the search, it was found that a parcel of land at Dapoli was purchased by Parab in 2017 for a consideration of Rs 1 crore but it was registered in 2019. This land was subsequently sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator in 2020 for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore.

