Mumbai: ED quizzed man in connection Dapoli resort case liked to minister Anil Parab

ED office in Mumbai | Photo: Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday made enquiries with a person in connection with the money laundering case related to a resort at Dapoli at Ratnagiri.



On Thursday last week, the ED officials had carried out searches at Mumbai, Pune and Dapoli, including premises linked to the state transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab and others.



According to the ED officials, the said person's name had cropped up during the probe after which he was summoned to join the probe. The said person, whose identity ED refused to share, had visited the ED office on Monday and submitted some documents related to the resort.



BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had earlier alleged that Parab had constructed a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district after violating Coastal Regulation Zone



In March this year, the Income Tax (I-T) department, during a search, had allegedly found evidence revealing that more than Rs 6 crore were spent on the construction of a prominent politician's (Anil Parab) resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district. The agency officials claimed that the said money was not accounted for in the books of account. As a result of the search action, cash of Rs. 66 lakh was seized.



According to the I-T officials, during the search, it was found that a parcel of land at Dapoli was purchased by Parab in 2017 for a consideration of Rs 1 crore but it was registered in 2019. This land was subsequently sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator Sadanand Kadam in 2020 for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore.