Mumbai: ED questions Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale's son

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Amit Bhosale, son of Pune-based father and businessman Avinash Bhosale in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The agency conducted searches at Bhosale’s ABIL group’s office at Ganeshkhind road on Wednesday. Amit Bhosale was subsequently questioned by the ED officials. The agency is yet to disclose the details of the case. Earlier, the agency summoned Swapnali Kadam in a probe initiated by the agency on properties linked with her father Avinash Bhosale. In May 2007, the low-profile Avinash Bhosale, who is a realty developer and into the hotel business, was arrested by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from Mumbai Airport and later released on bail. Avinash Bhosale, has been earlier fined Rs 1.83 crore by the ED for FEMA contravention. “He has been fined on three counts for opening a bank account abroad without Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permission, maintaining the bank account even after returning to India and using of international credit card abroad,” the ED had stated then.