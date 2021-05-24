Mumbai: ED initiates money laundering probe against realty developer

Enforcement Directorate officials have launched a money laundering probe against a Ghatkopar based real estate developer.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources claimed that the laundered amount runs into several crores of rupees and the probe was in connection with the TDR cheating case registered against the builder by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in 2019.

Builder MM Mehta was booked by the EOW after he allegedly, in connivance with two partners of a partnership firm, submitted bogus documents showing he had purchased a huge plot in Oshiwara, from the firm and availed of transfer of development rights (TDR) worth Rs 30 crore which he sold in the open market.

As per the sources, the amount earned was then diverted to several other parties and the amount later doubled. All concerned parties including those in other states are under probe by the agency.

Sources in the agency said that summons were sent to Mehta to make himself available for the probe, but he has responded to ED summons citing his inability to appear before the agency due to rising covid cases. Fresh summons could be sent again, officials informed.

On May 15, Pant Nagar police on the complaint of Mehta had filed an FIR of cheating and forgery against one of his partners, following a financial dispute among themselves.

Mehta in his complaint had alleged that his partner had forged the signature of a company director, made his son a director, procured loans of Rs 418 crore from financial institutions without the company’s knowledge in 2014, and allegedly misappropriated funds.