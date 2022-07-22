ED attaches assets worth Rs 253 crore of Nirav Modi in Hong Kong

ED attaches assets worth Rs 253 cr of Nirav Modi in Hong Kong |

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached proceeds of crime in the form of movable properties i.e. Gems and Jewelleries and Bank Balances amounting to USD 30.98 million and HKD 5.75 million, equivalent to INR value Rs 253.62 crore in the case of Nirav Modi group of companies in Hong Kong, SAR, China, the agency officials informed on Friday.



According to the ED officials, on the basis of FIR on charges of forgery and cheating, registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mumbai, the ED had initiated investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case of PNB Bank Fraud of Rs 6498.20 crore.



"During the course of investigation, some assets of Nirav Modi group of companies in Hong Kong were identified in the form of gems and jewelleries lying in private vaults and bank balances in accounts at Hong Kong, which is provisionally attached vide attachment order of Rs 253.62 crore under PMLA," the agency claimed in a statement.



The statement further claimed, "During investigations, previously ED has attached movable and immovable assets of Nirav Modi and associates to the tune of Rs 2396.45 crore in India and abroad. With the present attachment, total attachment and seizure of assets of Rs 2650.07 crore has been effected in the case against Nirav Modi by ED."



Furthermore, movable and immovable assets of Nirav Modi and his associates amounting to Rs 1389 crore, have been confiscated under provisions of Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 by Special Court (FEOA), Mumbai. Process of physical handing over of confiscated assets is in progress and part of the confiscated assets has already been physically handed over to victim banks, ED officials claimed.



Earlier in this case, two Prosecution Complaints under PMLA have already been filed by the ED against Nirav Modi and associated entities before Special Court (PMLA). Simultaneously, the extradition proceedings against fugitive Nirav Modi is at final stage in London, UK.