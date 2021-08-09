Mumbai: East Indians want state to recognize their contributions

On the occasion of International Day of indigenous people, the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGF), an organisation that represents the city’s ancient East Indian villages, has appealed to the state government to recognise the existence and contribution of the city’s original inhabitants.

MGF has appealed that a department of Indigenous Faith and Culture be formed by the state government. They have also asked for a special Indigenous government be dedicated to St. Gonsalo Garcia, the first Indian Catholic saint and a native of Maharashtra, and also that the Bandra-Worli sea link be renamed as Kaka Baptista Sealink.

The MGP is an umbrella body the represents east Indian community in the city and on the outskirts. There are over 500 gaothans in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Raigad.

Around 1887, native Christians, then known as Portuguese Christians, adopted the name East Indians. A dedicated group from the community sought this identity and the queen granted the wish on the golden jubilee of her coronation in 1887. East Indians were preferred by the British government. But very little is being done to ensure the voice of our community is heard and our concerns addressed.



The East Indians, one of the aboriginal communities of Mumbai, have been struggling to get their voices heard and reviving their cultural heritage. “The East Indians are the original inhabitants of Mumbai. Most East Indians owned acres of land in the Mumbai-Thane region, which made them prime targets for real estate developers. High property prices gradually moved the majority to the outer reaches of these districts. Acres of lands were donated by the east Indians for development projects, while many were taken away forcibly. All we are asking for is recognition of our existence and our contribution to the city,” said Alphi D'Souza, founder Trustee of MGF.



D'souza added, " We deserve this recognition and hence we have taken up this issue on the occasion of International Day of Indigenous people. We have appealed to the state government to fulfil our demand."



