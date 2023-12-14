Mumbai: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Bollywood Celebrities To Avoid Endorsing Addictive Online Gaming Apps | PTI

Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to Bollywood stars and influential personalities in Mumbai not to promote online gaming apps that are addictive for people. Fadnavis's appeal came after MLA Bachhu Kadu raised the issue of an online Rummy gaming app in the State Assembly on Thursday.

MLA Bachhu Kadu's question

During the question hour, independent MLA Bachhu Kadu asked the state government about prominent individuals promoting online gaming like rummy. With many attractive personalities (stars) residing in Maharashtra, common people tend to follow them, increasing the risk of deception while playing online games. Kadu inquired if Maharashtra could also ban such online gaming apps, considering that some states have already implemented such bans.

In response to the question, Fadnavis stated, "The union government can enact laws and impose restrictions on online gaming apps because these apps operate internationally. Some are registered in one country but operate from another, making it difficult to trace them. It is true that stars and iconic figures advertise these apps for financial gain. I hope that these stars refrain from promoting addictive gaming apps and request them not to endorse such apps through advertisements."

Fadnavis also assured the state assembly that his government would explore provisions under the law to regulate such gaming apps.

State govt to request Union govt to implement regulations



Furthermore, former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asked whether the state government would urge the union government to ban promotional advertisements for online gaming apps. Chavan stated, "It has been observed that the promotion of online gaming apps has increased over the last five to six years. Will the state government request the creation of laws to ban such advertisements in the future?" Chavan inquired.

Fadnavis responded, "We can request the union government to implement regulations, but some regulations, such as providing ID proofs and limiting the amount one person can spend while playing games, may be circumvented by addicted individuals creating multiple identifications and opening various accounts in different banks. As of today, digital space lacks jurisdiction. If we ban such activities, they may move to the dark net, evading legal scrutiny and becoming challenging to regulate."

Finally, Fadnavis assured the state government that it would request the union government to impose more restrictions on gaming apps.