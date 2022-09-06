Mumbai: Dy Chief Ticket Inspector beaten by two passengers without tickets | FPJ/Kamal Mishra

A Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector of western railway beaten by without passengers on Tuesday. The incident happened in Virar-Bharuch passengers train near Bilimora station of WR.

An FIR has been lodged at GRP-Valsad by M.M. Qazi against this attack on him while he was carrying out his official duty. Further investigation is on.

"The two ticketless passengers not only thrashed M.M. Qazi, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector, but they also stole a mobile phone and cash from Quazi," said a WR officer.

The incident started when Qazi detected two passengers without tickets onboard the train and asked them to pay the fine for travelling without a proper ticket. Both passengers were not ready to pay a fine.

When Quazi insisted on a fine as per railway rules, both passengers started a fight with him and beat him. Later with the help of other passengers, the culprits were brought under control and were detained at Bilimora Jn.

In the chaos that erupted, one of the culprits was able to flee the situation, however, the other was detained by the authorities and taken to GRP Police Station at Valsad. Later the second culprit was also brought to the GRP station at Valsad.Later culprit returned the mobile phone and cash snatched from Qazi infront of railway police.