Mumbai: Duplicate jeans, T-shirts worth ₹ 11.86 lakh seized

The city crime branch seized thousands of duplicate jeans, T-shirts of a well-known brand from a godown in Goregaon East on Friday. The goods are worth ₹ 11.86 lakh. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch Unit 12 raided the godown and arrested its owner Punit Potdar, 33. He has been booked for cheating under relevant sections of the Copyright Act, said officials.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:42 AM IST