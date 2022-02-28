Mumbai: Duo pose as cops, flee with senior citizen's gold chain in Powai

The Powai police have booked two persons for cheating a senior citizen in Powai by posing as a policeman, who caught a sexagenarian without a mask, questioned him for a while and then fled with his gold chain valued at ₹45,000. The incident occurred on Sunday morning. A case has been registered and a further probe is underway.

On Sunday, at around 10.30 am, when the Filterpada based man, aged 60, a retired Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee, was on his way back home on foot, when an unidentified scooter-borne man approached him, posing as a policeman and questioned him for not wearing a mask. The complainant tried reasoning with him by saying that he has a runny nose and always wears a mask when he is among the crowd.

The unidentified man interrogated the sexagenarian further by asking if he was on drugs, and asked him to produce his belongings. The man asked the senior citizen to remove a handkerchief and place his wallet, gold chain and imitation rings in it, said Budhan Sawant, senior inspector of Powai police station. Another man approached the accused and kept the sexagenarian engaged in idle talk as they emptied the handkerchief in a bag and handed over the cloth without the gold chain.

Both the men got on a scooter and sped away towards Powai garden at around 10.30 am. The retired BMC employee checked the handkerchief, only to find his gold chain, valued at ₹45,000 missing, added senior inspector Sawant. Upon realizing that he had been duped by the duo, the senior immediately approached the Powai police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for impersonating a public servant (section 170), cheating (section 420) and common intention (section 34). While police are investigating the matter further, they are yet to make the arrests.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 08:08 PM IST