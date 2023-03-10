Mumbai: Duo on bike falls 40 ft off Bandra flyover while trying to escape police; one killed

Representative Image | PTI

An 18-year-old youth riding pillion on a bike with a friend died after the two fell off a 40-foot-high flyover in Bandra around 4 am on Wednesday after the bike crashed into the side railing.

As per reports from Times Of India, the 17-year-old rider is unconscious and fighting for his life in the hospital. According to police, the pair was speeding and neither was wearing a helmet.

Rider made U-turn on seeing cops

When the rider saw a posse of cops on the bridge, he allegedly made a U-turn, only to lose control and ram the two-wheeler into the railing, throwing both onto the road below.

Last evening, following the celebration of Rang Panchami and the Islamic holiday of "Badi Raat," police were on patrol duty along the Western Express Highway in the direction of the sea link to watch out for bikers.

The two went over a flyover in Bandra early on Wednesday, and Abdul Ahad Shaikh, 18, who was riding pillion with his friend, died there instantly.

The two were allegedly trying to evade the police. The rider, who is underage, has a head injury and is being treated at Bhabha Hospital.

Accidental death case registered

At the Bandra police station, a case of accidental death has been reported. The boy was riding without a valid licence, and the police indicated they would file a criminal complaint against him.

The 17-year-old was riding without a valid licence, and the police indicated they would file a criminal complaint against him. Sub-inspector Shankar Patil told TOI that the accident occurred when the motorcyclist took a quick right turn into SV Road on seeing cops. The bike skidded after the rider pushed the emergency brake, causing him to lose control.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar cops alertness saves woman who jumped from flyover with kid