Mumbai: Duo kill man after he filmed them with their weapons

Mumbai: Shivaji Nagar police have arrested two people for murdering man, who filmed them with swords and iron rods. The accused are identified as Asif Khan, 20, and Fayyaz Khan, 22.

According to the police, on Monday morning around 6 am, Shakeel Shaikh, 27 and his friend Shibu Mohammad were passing from Matti Road, Baiganwadi when they saw two man with swords and iron rods. After finding people with swords, Shibu began to take the video on his mobile.

As soon as the duo realised that they are being filmed they attacked Shibu and his friend.

Shibu and his friend sustained serious injuries, while they were taken to nearby Shatabdi Hospital were Shibu was declared dead while his friend was shifted to Sion hospital for further treatment. The Shivaji Nagar police then registered a case of murder and attempt to murder and arrested the duo.