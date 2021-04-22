Mumbai: Duo held for robbing tempo driver in Andheri

Mumbai: Andheri Police nabbed two robbers for allegedly robbing a pickup tempo truck driver of his valuables and cash on Wednesday morning.
Police said that the complainant was stopped by two men near Gurunanak petrol pump, where they threatened the complainant and stole a mobile phone and ₹200 before fleeing.
A case was registered and a trap was laid on the basis of technical evidence.
The accused duo, identified as Aamir Harun Khan (25) and Sajid Siraj Khan (36), was held from Andheri subway and full recovery of stolen valuables was made from them.
Police said that the accused duo are both history sheeters.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)