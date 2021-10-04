Mumbai: Duo held for gold heist at trust office in Nagpada

The city crime branch have arrested two persons in connection with 2.79 kg gold heist from a trust office in Nagpada Last month Last. The two are identifed as Nasir Khan, 31 and Shridhar Krushnamurti 36, from the the police have seized jewellery worth ₹ 28 lakh while two accused are yet to be arrested, said police.

The incident took place in the first week of September when couple of people enter the office of Mulla Mohmammad Akbarali Mala charitable trust located at Nagpada and broke open the save and escaped with gold jewellery. According to the police, the trust provides interest free loans to it's community members and the stolen jewellery was belongs to people who borrowed the money against their valuables from the trust.

The heist came to light only in the morning, said police. When the trusty and other office staff arrived, it was revealed that 2.79 kilogram of gold jewellery valued over ₹ 1 crore kept in the safe had been stolen. After the case was registered both the Nagpada police as well as crime branch was pressed into action.

During the course of investigation a special team formed by crime branch unit 3 manager to trace khan and Krishnamurthi, they were later handed the accused to Nagpada police station for further investigation. From them police have so far recovered jewellery and cash total worth ₹ 28 lakh.

Both Khan and Krishnamurthi does not have a criminal record however the two accused wanted in the case have criminal cases registered against them, said police .

The accused where recorded in the CCTV camera of an adjoining establishment which helped the crime branch to trace them.

