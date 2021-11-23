Mumbai: Duo held for duping senior citizen of ₹12 lakh under pretext running COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing unit

Mumbai: Two person including a Nigerian national have been arrested by Central Region cyber police for allegedly running a cyber con. The accused on the pretext of running a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing firm lured the victim into trap, he was promised good returns if he becomes an agent and provided them raw material from Indian and duped him to the tune of ₹12.84 lakh.



Soon after the case was registered In the last week of October, the Central region cyber police station began their investigation and arrested both the accused from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

The two are Mujjamil Pavaskar, 26, and Patrick Eneugwe Chukulube, 34. Chukulube was in contact with the victim while Pavaskar allegedly couriered the raw material to victim, said police.



According to the police, investigation revealed that Chukulube has similar cases registered against in Panvel as well as in West Bengal and many others have been duped similarly.



The accused contacted the victim over his email ID and claimed that they have a pharmaceutical company in London which manufactures COVID-19 vaccine. They asked the complainant to provide them raw material from India and promised him 60% commission.



Moreover, the victim was given the number of a person who supplied raw material and asked him to procure the material from from him with liter costing ₹2 lakh. Believing the accused initially, the victim bought 2 litres by paying ₹4 lakh. It was then that the accused asked him to procure more material. The victim ended up paying ₹12.84 lakh in 20 days before realising all this is a con, said police.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:04 PM IST