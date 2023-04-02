 Mumbai: Duo con Gujarat trader, replace diamond worth ₹1.18 crore with fake stone; arrested
One of the accused kept talking to the complainant, while the other man managed to switch the real diamond, worth ₹1.18 crore, with a fake stone

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Duo con Gujarat trader, replace diamond worth ₹1.18 crore with fake stone; arrested | Pixabay

Two persons were arrested from the city for allegedly conning a Gujarat-based diamond trader of ₹1.18 crore, police said on Sunday.

The Gujarat police coordinated with the Mumbai police to apprehend the accused from the western suburb of Kandivali and Lalbaug locality in central Mumbai on Saturday, an official from the crime branch said.

The duo had approached a diamond trader in Gujarat's Surat to purchase a precious stone in February. One of the accused kept talking to the complainant, while the other man managed to switch the real diamond, worth ₹1.18 crore, with a fake stone, he said.

Trader files complaint after realising he was duped

When the trader realised he had been duped, he filed a complaint with Gujarat police, who tracked down the accused in Mumbai, according to the official.

The accused were arrested under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and have been handed over to the Surat crime branch, he added.

