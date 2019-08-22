Mumbai: Duo caught stealing manhole covers

Mumbai: Jogeshwari Police arrested two men for stealing the pothole lids from the areas in Andheri and Jogeshwari. A complaint was registered by the civic officials, after an inspection revealed that manhole lids near Hindu Friends Society were missing.

Similar cases were also reported in March and April this year, which had gone undetected. Acting on this complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against unidentified persons and they were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft.

Police received a tip-off that two men were fiddling with the manhole lid near JES School in Jogeshwari, behind a parked taxi. After police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of a housing society, it was revealed that the taxi was moving suspiciously all night before parking near a manhole.

After close inspection, it was revealed that the two men were removing the manhole lid. Police arrested these duo – Abdul Kalam Mohammad Siddiqui Khan (36) and Dheeraj Ratilal Singh (23).

Further investigation revealed that the duo had stolen over four manhole lids in the last six months. Police also seized the taxi – MH-01-BD-3997, which was used in the crime.