Mumbai: Duo booked for duping 2 women for ₹8 lakhs in Kandivali

Duo booked for duping 2 women of ₹8 lakh in pretext of renting homes

The Andheri police have booked a duo for allegedly duping two women of ₹8 lakh on the pretext of helping them rent a house. The accused were identified as Rajendra Maskar and Vaibhav Mhaskar.

According to the first information report (FIR), Marigrace Pritam, 47, had approached an agent for buying an accommodation in the Dhivate Chawl in Gudavali, Kandivali. The agent then introduced her to the duo.

Duo laid the trap

In January, the accused had informed Marigrace that a rentee was staying in the house but assured her that the person would vacate soon as his son has the power of attorney for the property. Believing him, the complainant paid ₹3 lakh as heavy deposit.

The accused cheated another person

Later, the rentee refused to leave hence prompting Marigrace to ask for a refund but didn't get it. The woman said the accused cheated her relative Julie Disilva in the same way, and took ₹5 lakh from her.

According to sources, Vaibhav has been already named in a similar offence and is currently out on bail. A separate case has been filed against the duo under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).