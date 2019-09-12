Mumbai: Dumper rams into Reay Road bridge, damages pillar

Mumbai: After a pillar of the bridge near Reay Road railway station was damaged by a dumper crashing into it on Wednesday, the bridge was closed to vehicles.

As the bridge was shut from 1pm, The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking’s (BEST) 10 Limited, 20 Limited, 43, 44 and 45 bus routes were diverted through Rambhau Bhogle marg.

The Reay Road bridge is one of the oldest bridges of Mumbai.A number of encroachments on the bridge, along with sewage pipes and utility wires are adding to the overall weight of the bridge.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s bridges department had called the structural auditor, Structwell Consultants for inspection of the bridge.

On the consultant’s recommendation, the bridge was closed to vehicles. “We have requested the ward officer to remove the encroachments, sewage pipeline, wires from the bridge as it is adding weight to the bridge. Repair works will begin from Thursday morning.

Structural support has been suggested and the other option is to replace the damaged portion. The material has to brought from various places, even from out of Mumbai. It may take 8-10 days for completion of work,” said Sanjay Darade, the chief engineer of the BMC’s bridges department.

This closure of the bridge will further add to the woes of the commuters, as already, several bridges have been closed for visarjan. Meanwhile, the driver of the dumper, Prithviraj Jadhav, was booked by Byculla Police for rash driving and loss to public property.