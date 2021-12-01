Mumbai: Dumper driver arrested after youngster killed in accident, taxi driver at large

The NM Joshi police in Mumbai have arrested a dumper driver and are in search of the taxi driver after a youngster was rammed and killed in an accident.

The police said the deceased Saquib Ansari and his friend Sufiyan Khan were passing from Tata powerhouse, Senapati Bapat marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai on November 28 at 9 pm when the incident took place.

"We have CCTV footage where the taxi took a break incidentally when the bike MH 02 EY 5693 hit the taxi. Saquib was thrown on the other side of the road where he was rammed by the coming dumper," said a police officer.

The police said Saquib Ansari succumbed to his injuries, while Sufiyan had suffered serious injuries. The NM Joshi police have registered a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian penal code.

"We have booked the dumper and taxi driver for negligence. We have arrested the dumper driver and also tracked the number of the Taxi driver and are in search of him," said a police officer from NM Joshi police station.

