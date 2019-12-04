Mumbai: Dumper crushes 3 of a family in Dombivli

Thane: Three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, died on the spot while another 4 year-old boy sustained injuries after being hit by atruck.

According to the police, the incident took place at Khambalpada village on Kalyan-Dombivli road around 10.30 am when all the four were travelling on a Honda Activa scooter.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Choudhary (35), UrmilaChoudhary (30) and Hanshika (5). The injured boy, Ansh Chaudhary (4), was taken to Shastri Nagar hospital in Dombivli where his treatmentis on.

They are all residents of Veersavarkar Nagar in Dombivli. Police said that Ganesh was riding the scooty and his wife Urmila and their two children were seated.

“During preliminary investigation, it has been gathered that Ganesh was going to drop the children in school when the incident happened. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Rukhmani hospital in Kalyan. No one has come to claim the bodies yet.

We are searching for their relatives," said sub inspector Dilip Tayade of Manpada police. Police said that the driver of the truck, a dumper, has been identified as Lokesh Gujjar (35) and he was arrested.

The vehicle has been seized. Manpada police have booked the driver under section 304 (A), 279,337, 427 of the Indian Penal Code and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Alocal resident said that the condition of Khambalpada road is bad.

Itis full of potholes. The most of the motorists try to overtake heavyvehicles to avoid the potholes and the dust on the road. Policesources said that Ganesh tried to overtake the dumper from the rightside.

The dumper dashed his scooter and all the four fell off on theroad and three of them came under rear wheel. Thepassersby and locals informed the police about the incident.