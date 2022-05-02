Mumbai: Due to alertness of motorman and train guard of Central Railway, 35-year-old woman reaches hospital on time

Due to the alertness of the motorman and train guard of Central Railway, a 35-yea-old woman reached the hospital on time. The woman later identified as Vijaya is currently being treated in an ICU unit of the municipal hospital of Vashi.

"On April 30th 2022 motorman John Oommen and Train Manager (Guard) Rajesh Chaurasia were deployed to work on Panvel to Thane local train. When the train crossed Belapur station, a woman suddenly came in front of the train near 37/8A Km at 10.35 pm. As soon as the Motorman John Oommen noticed the women he immediately applied the emergency brake," said an officer of central railway adding that due alertness of the motorman and guard injured women reached the hospital in around one hour.

"After getting information from the guard ambulance and GRP staff was kept ready at Belapur station as soon as the train reached Belapur station injured women sent to the hospital," he said.

"This incident happened between Belapur and Seawoods station. There is curvature, besides of that I immediately applied the emergency brake, as result speed of train reduced besides of that she collided with a train and got injured, " said motorman John Oommen.

"After that, I immediately informed the train manager Rajesh Chaurasia about the incident," added John Oommen.

"After that Rajesh Chaurasia went on the spot and noticed the woman was lying unconscious condition in the middle of both the tracks after the collision with the train and bleeding from her head was on but she was alive" added John Oommen.

" When I noticed woman was alive, immediately informed the controller and in-charge of the nearest station Belapur and stopped the down local coming in the down direction and with the help of passengers, boarded the injured woman in the train and immediately sent her to the nearest station Belapur from where she immediately sent to the hospital"

Confirming the development Tusar Pisal, GRP constable of Panvel said, " That time I was deployed at Belapur, after getting information, immediately picked the injured woman and admitted her in the Vashi Municipal hospital, where her treatment is on"

"Injured woman later identified as Vijaya ( 35) resided in slums near Belapur. She used to work as a daily labourer. That day after an argument with her minor daughter she went on the railway track and met with the accident," said Pisal. When asked about the reason, Pisal said, further investigation is on.

Asked about the condition of the injured woman, her relative Pravin Kumar said, "Thanks to the railway and GRP staff, she reached hospital timely but her condition is still critical, we are praying for her recovery."

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:35 PM IST