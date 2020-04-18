Mumbai: Drunk teen dies after collapsing from 15th floor of Andheri building

A 17-year-old youth who was in an inebriated state, fell from the 15th floor of an Andheri high-rise in the early hours of Friday. According to police, the teen had been consuming alcohol with his friend when an argument broke out between them after they ran out of liquor and he accidentally fell off the concrete railing. Amboli Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Police said the teen lived with his foster parents on the 15th floor of Parthenon Building, JB Road, in Andheri (W). He had stolen out of his house after his parents were fast asleep, for a drinking session with his friend, Shivanand Bhardwaj, 22, a cook who lived in the same building.

Around 1.30am on Friday, when the duo ran out of liquor, the teen was upset and wanted more. A loud argument broke out between the friends, attracting attention. Reportedly, eyewitnesses saw the inebriated lad climb on the concrete railing, shouting at Bhardwaj to get more liquor and in the midst of the ruckus, lost his balance and fell, striking the concrete parapet of the seventh floor. A panicked Bhardwaj immediately alerted the boy's parents. He was rushed to RN Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

Amboli Police have registered an ADR and are investigating the matter. Theyhave already recorded the statements of Bhardwaj and the teen's parents, along with those of eyewitnesses who ruled out foul play in the incident, said Someshwar Kamte, senior inspector, Amboli police station.