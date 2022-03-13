Mumbai: Drugs worth over Rs 4.5 crore seized, 97 NDPS cases registered, 116 people arrested in Feb 2022, says Police

The Mumbai police along with Anti-Narcotic Cell has registered as many as 97 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act in February 2022 while arresting 116 people who were caught smuggling and selling narcotic substances, according to the data revealed by the Mumbai police.

The Mumbai police in multiple operations carried out in February have seized Marijuana, hashish, mephedrone, heroin, cocaine and other narcotic substances across the city, the Mumbai police date shows.

If the figures provided by the Mumbai police are to be believed, in February 2022 alone, the police were able to seize around 177 kilograms of Marijuana worth Rs 38.58 lakhs, 15 grams heroin worth Rs 1.80 lakhs, 604 grams of cocaine worth Rs 1.71 crore, 3.906 grams of hashish worth Rs 1.15 crore, 865 grams of mephedrone (MD) and 20 kilograms of other narcotic substance worth Rs 45.72 lakhs.

A senior officer from Mumbai police said that regular arrests and cases against consuming, smuggling and selling are being made to bring a curb over the rising consumption of drugs across the city.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 07:00 AM IST