Mumbai: Drugs worth over Rs 2.50 crore seized in last month

Drugs (Representative Photo) | Pixabay

In a combined effort to crack down on the drug menace in Mumbai, the city police and the Anti Narcotics Cell have seized drugs worth more than Rs 2.50 crore in the month of May 2022.

According to official statistics released by the police on Monday, various drugs worth a total of Rs 2,60,12,326 were seized from all over the city last month. The police have also arrested 73 accused in 62 cases of drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police observed that the highest quantity of drugs seized last month was of cannabis, also known as ganja. The police have seized 84.363 grams of the widely used street drug, worth Rs 20.73 lakh.

“Ganja is a very easily available drug as well as the most affordable one, which is why a large number of people turn to it. Further, it is grown in many parts of the country, where it is processed and then smuggled all over the country, including in Mumbai,” said Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC.

In terms of value, mephedrone tops the charts with the police seizing various quantities of the drugs collectively worth Rs 1.31 crore in the last month. Also known as MD, Meow Meow or Mkat, mephedrone is considered to be poor man's cocaine, as it has the same effects but is available at a lower price. It is also more easily available as compared to cocaine.

“Mephedrone is a synthetic drug and is secretly processed in pharmaceutical factories under the guise of manufacturing medicinal drugs. Doing this is very easy for the accused, as all the ingredients that go into processing it also have legitimate uses in the pharma industry and can hence be easily procured. It is popular among college students, as it keeps one awake for long periods of time, enabling long hours of studying, and helps lose weight fast, which is always any young person's dream,” an ANC officer said.

Speaking about the high price of mephedrone, Nalawade said that it passes through several layers of people before reaching the customer and its price increases at every level.

“The more people that are involved in various stages of the trafficking of a drug, the more expensive it becomes,” he said.

The police have also heroin, cocaine and charas, a concentrated form of cannabis, all of them worth several lakhs of rupees.