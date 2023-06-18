 Mumbai: Drugs Worth ₹19 Crore Seized In Last 6 Months, 38 Peddlers Held During Special Drive
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Mumbai: Peddlers who shipped narcotics to Australia, UK held during drug bust | ANI

Mumbai: In a special drive against drug menace, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized psychotropic substances worth ₹19.11 crore and arrested 38 alleged major drug peddlers in the past six months.

Likewise, routine actions resulted in the seizure of 777 kg of drugs worth ₹25.4 crore and arrest of 97 people, including eight foreigners, in the same period.

Simultaneously, an inter-state racket, involved in the procurement of charas, was also busted, said the ANC, adding that most contraband was seized from Mahim, Bandra, Dharavi, Govandi, Kandivali and Marol areas.

