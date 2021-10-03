Mumbai: Drug peddlers now use social messaging platforms more to sell drugs to youths, says NCB official

Capitalising on the boom in social media, the drug peddlers have switched their fields of operation, moving from their age-old modes of communication to social messaging platforms, using mobile apps-based short messaging services. Enquiries on availability, price, pick-up locations and so on are directly made on WhatsApp and Instagram, with quick chats, which can later be deleted to snuff out the trail. The drug peddlers are now using social messaging platforms to sell drugs to college students, an officer said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) officer said that WhatsApp had become drug conduit, to supply youths aged 17 to 28. “Earlier, drug peddlers had to venture out to secluded places in the dark to exchange contraband; however, social media messaging platforms like WhatsApp have made it possible to discreetly place orders and collect it using live location services,” the official added.

Police have discovered that drug peddlers were part of many WhatsApp groups that would place orders for cannabis, mephedrone or ganja on the messaging app. The peddlers would then reach out to their bosses, who would arrange the contraband and ask the former to reach a spot for delivery. The peddler would then send a live location to the receiver to complete the exchange.

Eradicating the need for a telephonic conversation, availing the service of deleting the message soon after the recipient reads it and cutting off all links that could lead the peddler to the consumer has made WhatsApp and Instagram a hit when it comes to procuring contraband, said police.

In 2019, the ANC had apprehended a 29-year-old resident of Santacruz in connection with the sale of marijuana to college students after striking deals on WhatsApp groups. During the interrogation, the peddler had claimed that he had only been hired by the mastermind as a delivery boy and was part of a network of young middlemen in the city who struck up friendships with college students and became part of their WhatsApp groups.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 11:16 PM IST