Mumbai: Drug Addict Arrested For Murder After Violent Clash In Girgaon; Victim Dies From Severe Head Injuries

The VP Road police have arrested a drug addict for killing another druggie after the duo clashed on Friday in Girgaon.

According to the police, on Friday afternoon, they received a call informing them about an unconscious man, aged between 35 to 40, lying on the footpath near plot 333, Singaporewala building. The police immediately rushed the man to JJ Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During their investigation at the spot, witnesses revealed that 28-year-old Sameer Shaukat Momin had first punched the deceased and then slammed his head on the footpath. He further pushed the victim onto a vehicle, causing severe head injuries that led to his death. Using CCTV footage, the police identified and arrested Sameer Shaukat Momin, who is a habitual drug addict and the process to identify the deceased is underway.