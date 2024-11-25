 Mumbai: Drug Addict Arrested For Murder After Violent Clash In Girgaon; Victim Dies From Severe Head Injuries
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Drug Addict Arrested For Murder After Violent Clash In Girgaon; Victim Dies From Severe Head Injuries

Mumbai: Drug Addict Arrested For Murder After Violent Clash In Girgaon; Victim Dies From Severe Head Injuries

During their police investigation at the spot, witnesses revealed that 28-year-old Sameer Shaukat Momin had first punched the deceased and then slammed his head on the footpath.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 03:47 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The VP Road police have arrested a drug addict for killing another druggie after the duo clashed on Friday in Girgaon.

According to the police, on Friday afternoon, they received a call informing them about an unconscious man, aged between 35 to 40, lying on the footpath near plot 333, Singaporewala building. The police immediately rushed the man to JJ Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 25th Accused From Akola
article-image

During their investigation at the spot, witnesses revealed that 28-year-old Sameer Shaukat Momin had first punched the deceased and then slammed his head on the footpath. He further pushed the victim onto a vehicle, causing severe head injuries that led to his death. Using CCTV footage, the police identified and arrested Sameer Shaukat Momin, who is a habitual drug addict and the process to identify the deceased is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Drug Addict Arrested For Murder After Violent Clash In Girgaon; Victim Dies From Severe Head...

Mumbai: Drug Addict Arrested For Murder After Violent Clash In Girgaon; Victim Dies From Severe Head...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Partners Draw Blank In 4 Regions

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Partners Draw Blank In 4 Regions

Mumbai: Kurla Police Register Theft Case After ₹40,000 Stolen From Donation Box At Sai Baba...

Mumbai: Kurla Police Register Theft Case After ₹40,000 Stolen From Donation Box At Sai Baba...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ladki Bahin, Religious Polarisation Played A Role,' Says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ladki Bahin, Religious Polarisation Played A Role,' Says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Should Apologise For Fielding Yugendra, Says NCP

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Should Apologise For Fielding Yugendra, Says NCP