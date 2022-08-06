Mumbai: Driver steals Rs.19 lakh worth gold, held | File Photo

The Oshiwara police have arrested a 43-year-old driver for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 19 lakh from his employer's house. His accomplice, who bought the stolen jewellery from him, has also been arrested and the case was solved within 24 hours of it being reported to the police.

According to police officials, the accused Osama Sayyed, 43, was working as a driver for Ramswami Pallur (65). The police said that Sayyed entered their house under the pretext of taking out some scrap material to be disposed of, and instead stole the jewellery. The Pallur couple, after returning home, discovered that the jewellery was missing, and registered a complaint. Sayyed, however, continued to work for them so that he would not be suspected.

Meanwhile, the police started investigating the case.

“More than 125 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were inspected as part of the technical investigation, while inquiries were also made with the family members and domestic staff. In the footage, Sayyed was seen entering and exiting the house on a day when there was no one at home," said an officer with the Oshiwara police station.

He was subsequently questioned on suspicion and allegedly confessed to the crime. Sayyed also told his interrogators that he had sold some of the stolen ornaments to one Chetan Shah, 43. Based on his interrogation, the police recovered part of the jewellery from his possession and the rest from Shah, who was arrested as well.

Sayyed has been charged with trespassing and theft under relevant sections of the IPC, while Shah for receiving stolen property, officers said.

