Mumbai: Drive against helmetless riders continues, action against 6,635 offenders on second day

On the second day of their crackdown against helmetless pillion riders, the Mumbai traffic police took action against 6,635 offenders.
Of these, 3,631 were pillion riders, 2,572 were drivers and 432 cases were observed where neither the driver nor the pillion riders were wearing helmets.
Highest number of cases were observed in south-central belt, with 1,806 pillion riders being fined in that area.
