Mumbai: DRI's operation gold rush nets 65 kg gold worth Rs 33 crore

In one of the biggest catches of smuggled gold, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday seized 65.46 kg gold bars in Mumbai, Patna, and Delhi. A total of 394 foreign origin gold bars valued at approximately Rs 33.40 crore were seized in the multi-city operations. The DRI took the action under mission 'Op Gold Rush' launched against suspicious consignments declared to contain ‘personal goods’.

Specific intelligence led the revenue intelligence on the trail of criminal syndicate actively involved in smuggling of foreign origin gold from Mizoram.

Issuing a statement post the operation, the Union ministry of finance said, “Examination of the consignment at Bhiwandi on September 19 led to seizure of 120 pieces of foreign origin gold biscuits weighing approximately 19.93 kg and valued at about Rs 10.18 crore.”

Further investigation resulted in the discovery of other two consignments with the sender and receiver being the same as in previous detection. The location of the consignments was traced to Patna and Delhi.

The consignment located in Bihar led to recovery of 172 foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 28.57 kgs valued at about Rs 14.50 crore.

The third parcel was examined at the Delhi hub of the logistics company which led to recovery of 102 pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 16.96 kg and valued at about Rs 8.69 crore.

“These series of detections have helped unearth a novel modus operandi of smuggling foreign origin gold from the north-east through the domestic courier route of logistics companies,” the ministry said.