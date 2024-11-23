Mumbai: DRI Seizes Smuggled Cocaine Worth ₹34.96 Crore From Liberian National At CSMI Airport; Passenger Arrested

DRI seizes ₹34.96 crore worth of cocaine from Liberian national at Mumbai's CSMI Airport | Representational Image

Mumbai: A Liberian national who came from Sierra Leone to Mumbai has been apprehended by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Friday for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 34.96 crores.

According to the DRI sources, based on intelligence developed by the agency officials, a Liberian national who came from Sierra Leone to Mumbai was intercepted. During examination, it was revealed that the trolley bag being carried by him was unusually heavy even after emptying all its contents.

"Further examination revealed that two packets containing a white powdery substance were ingeniously concealed in the false bottom of the trolley bag. On testing the same using the field test kit, it tested positive for Cocaine. A total of 3496 grams of white powdery substance purported to be cocaine with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 34.96 crores, was seized and the passenger was arrested. Further investigation is in progress," said a DRI source.

"DRI is committed to dismantling drug trafficking syndicates and keeping our citizens safe from the drug menace," the official said.