Mumbai: DRI detects heroin worth Rs 1.50 crore in courier parcel

Mumbai: In another case revealing the use of courier services to smuggle drugs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday seized heroin worth Rs 1.50 crore from a parcel at the international courier hub in Andheri.

According to the DRI, they received information regarding banned narcotics being smuggled through an international courier parcel coming from Ladysmith, South Africa, and destined to Vikhroli.

Subsequently, the parcel was detected at the courier hub.

“On opening the said consignment, it was found to contain baby clothes and two stainless steel flasks. During the course of examination of the said consignment, the bottom of steel flasks appeared tampered with.

The flasks were then cut open by the officers of the DRI and a concealment of off-white powdery substance was found between the inner and outer walls of flasks,” said a high-ranking DRI officer.