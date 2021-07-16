Mumbai: DRI busts luxury car smuggling racket, three arrested; see pics

"Upon receiving specific details of one such luxury car imported in the name of a Delhi-based diplomat of an African nation, DRI officers kept discreet watch over the vehicle after its arrival at the port. Thereafter, this vehicle was loaded onto a transport vehicle and taken to a showroom in Andheri and placed for display. DRI officers followed the vehicle and kept discreet watch over the car all along.

Parallelly, in a carefully-planned all-India operation across 7 cities, searches were carried out at the premises of the key individuals involved in this racket," said the DRI officer.

A total of six cars have been detained under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. More cars have been identified and are in the process of being located. Three key individuals including the CEO of the Gurugram-based luxury car dealership have been arrested in this racket so far, said DRI officials.

Those arrested are Liyakat Bachau Khan, Nipun Miglani and Suriya Arjunan. Investigation is likely to identify more players of this racket in the coming days. It is estimated that more than 20 luxury vehicles have been smuggled into India in the name of diplomats over the past 5 years, resulting in duty evasion of more than Rs 25 crore.

"The detection of this racket has thus helped unearth a serious fraud, reinforcing DRI’s ability to detect and combat unique and sophisticated methods of smuggling," added the officer.