Mumbai: DRI arrests six persons with 1878 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 3.75 crore

Officials of the Pune Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday intercepted two vehicles of which a truck was being used to allegedly ferry 1,878 kg of Ganja worth Rs 3.75 crore in the illicit market. Six persons have been arrested by the DRI in the said case.

Those arrested have been identified as Vilas Pawar, Abhishek Ghawte, Vinod Rathod, Raju Gondhwe, Shriniwas Pawar and Dharamaraj Shinde, who are residents of Maharashtra and Telangana.

According to the DRI, two vehicles were intercepted by a team of DRI officials on Thursday on the Solapur-Pune Highway. During detailed examination of the truck it was found that below the cargo of loose pieces of pineapple and jackfruit, bags containing Ganja (also known as Cannabis or Marijuana) were concealed.

"A detailed examination of the truck resulted into the recovery of 40 bags containing small rectangular packets having Ganja. The other vehicle, a car, was used for escorting the Ganja laden truck. The contraband has been seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The statements of two persons who were occupants of the said truck and four persons who were occupants of the car, were recorded wherein they admitted that they were assisting in illegal trafficking of Ganja from Andhra Pradesh. The ganja was destined to a place in Pune. All the six persons were arrested," said a DRI official.