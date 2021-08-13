Mumbai: Dress in uniform while taking traffic action, says Commissioner of Police

The Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Hemant Nagrale has asked all police personnel, as well as traffic police personnel, to be clad in their uniforms while checking vehicles at checkpoints for Covid-19 protocols and general traffic rules. CP Nagrale issued a notification on Thursday, claiming that on a number of occasions, the police were found on duty in civil dress, which could lead to a rise in imposters.

In the notification, the top cop said criminals could take advantage of the fact that policemen are levying fines for not wearing masks, violating social distancing norms, and cheat citizens posing as the policemen. “At this stage, only mask-related violations are being given a receipt, while fines for traffic violations are being penalised through e-challan machines. We appeal to citizens to be cautious and not fall prey to fraudsters,” added CP Nagrale in the notification.

The police have also appealed to the citizens that if they come across anyone exacting fines from people in civil dress, approach the local police. Any policeman initiating action in civil dress will be held responsible, the police have said.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 12:45 AM IST