 Mumbai: Dreaded gangster held under MPDA Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Dreaded gangster held under MPDA Act

Mumbai: Dreaded gangster held under MPDA Act

Naidu has been involved in several serious offences and his terror deterred victims from approaching police

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Dreaded gangster held under MPDA Act | representative pic

Mumbai: A wanted criminal and a local goon, Arunachalam Ganesh Murti Naidu, who has had a criminal history since 2017, has been arrested, the RCF police said on Tuesday. According to cops, Naidu is a dreaded gangster in the area. He continued to threaten, injure and harm people but victims refrained from approaching the police owing to his terror. 

The suspect resides at Laxminagar Society in Vashi Naka, Chembur, from where he was arrested on Monday. With a criminal record dating back to 2017, Naidu has been booked for serious crimes, including attempt to murder, cheating, criminal intimidation, trespassing, possession of deadly weapons, attacking a public servant and charges related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. 

Read Also
Bihar: Death toll in Motihari hooch tragedy rises to 31; 183 arrests made so far
article-image

5 dangerous persons identified by Mumbai police

In December 2022, the RCF police got yet another complaint against Naidu, after which he was booked for extortion, causing voluntarily hurt and criminal intimidation. As his criminal activities continued despite going to jail several times, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) issued a detention order against him under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons (MPDA) Act. Naidu was sent to judicial custody in Thane jail for a year, which will be further extended, said the police. 

From December 2021 to April 2023, the RCF police identified five dangerous persons within their jurisdiction. Of them, two have been arrested under the MPDA Act. In March this year, a 25-year-old history-sheeter was arrested under the MPDA Act, after being on the run for 10 years.

Read Also
Bihar shocker! Woman officer dragged by sand mining goons in Patna's Bihta; 44 people arrested as...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 10 Kurla scrap godowns gutted in early morning fire

Mumbai: 10 Kurla scrap godowns gutted in early morning fire

Mumbai: BJP to induct 25 lakh grassroot workers in Maharashtra

Mumbai: BJP to induct 25 lakh grassroot workers in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Citizens, social activists urge BMC to ensure safety measures on hoardings ahead of monsoon

Mumbai: Citizens, social activists urge BMC to ensure safety measures on hoardings ahead of monsoon

Mumbai police commissioner honours officers for bringing criminals to justice

Mumbai police commissioner honours officers for bringing criminals to justice

Mumbai: Insurance agent booked for duping investors of ₹54 lakh

Mumbai: Insurance agent booked for duping investors of ₹54 lakh