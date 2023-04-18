Mumbai: Dreaded gangster held under MPDA Act | representative pic

Mumbai: A wanted criminal and a local goon, Arunachalam Ganesh Murti Naidu, who has had a criminal history since 2017, has been arrested, the RCF police said on Tuesday. According to cops, Naidu is a dreaded gangster in the area. He continued to threaten, injure and harm people but victims refrained from approaching the police owing to his terror.

The suspect resides at Laxminagar Society in Vashi Naka, Chembur, from where he was arrested on Monday. With a criminal record dating back to 2017, Naidu has been booked for serious crimes, including attempt to murder, cheating, criminal intimidation, trespassing, possession of deadly weapons, attacking a public servant and charges related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

5 dangerous persons identified by Mumbai police

In December 2022, the RCF police got yet another complaint against Naidu, after which he was booked for extortion, causing voluntarily hurt and criminal intimidation. As his criminal activities continued despite going to jail several times, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) issued a detention order against him under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons (MPDA) Act. Naidu was sent to judicial custody in Thane jail for a year, which will be further extended, said the police.

From December 2021 to April 2023, the RCF police identified five dangerous persons within their jurisdiction. Of them, two have been arrested under the MPDA Act. In March this year, a 25-year-old history-sheeter was arrested under the MPDA Act, after being on the run for 10 years.