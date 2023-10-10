 Hema Upadhyay-Haresh Bhambhani Murder Case: Artist Chintan Upadhyay, 3 Others Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
Hema Upadhyay-Haresh Bhambhani Murder Case: Artist Chintan Upadhyay, 3 Others Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Chintan Upadhyay | File Photo

Mumbai: A session court on Tuesday sentenced Chintan Upadhyay to life imprisonment for abetment and conspiring to kill his estranged wife Hema Upadhyay in December 2015. 

Additional Sessions Judge SY Bhosale also convicted there others — Shiv Kumar Rajbhar, Pradip Kumar Rajbhar and Vijay Kumar Rajbhar — to suffer life imprisonment for murdering Hema and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani. 

The sessions judge had imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on Chintan and default to suffer further simple imprisonment of six months. 

The court has imposed fine of Rs 5,000 on Vijay and Pradip Rajbhar. 

The sessions court, on October 5, found Upadhyay and Rajbhars guilty. 

Upadhyay was found guilty under Section 109 read with 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetting and conspiring the murders of Hema and Bhambhani in December 2015.

Shiv Kumar Rajbhar, Pradip Kumar Rajbhar and Vijay Kumar Rajbhar were found guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 404 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. 

One other accused, who was minor at the time, will now be tried separately before the Juvenile Justice Board. Vidhyadhar Rajbhar, who allegedly executed the murders, is still untraceable. 

article-image

