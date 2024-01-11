Mumbai: Double Murder Accused Drayson D'sa Arrested After Fleeing Multiple States; Confesses To Killing Wife & Brother Over Property Dispute

Deceased Damien D'sa and Chitra D'sa |

Drayson D'sa, the accused in a double murder case, has been remanded to police custody until January 20. He was apprehended by police in Kolkata after fleeing two weeks ago. Drayson is alleged to have murdered his wife Chitra D'sa and brother Damien D'sa over a property matter.

Drayson confesses to murders

Ajay Kumar Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-11, said, "The accused was very smart, attempting to evade capture by moving through multiple locations. Our teams pursued leads in Panvel, Goa, Bengaluru, and Kolkata across four states, including Maharashtra. On January 10, in the evening, he was apprehended at a lodge in Kolkata. He confessed to the brutal murders of his wife and brother. He had a history of frequent fights with his wife and other family members, and in the past, complaints had been filed against him. The relationship between him and his wife had deteriorated to the point of seeking a divorce. On the day of the murders, a heated argument escalated, resulting in him striking his wife and brother with a baseball bat."

Damien D'sa |

'History of disputes with family'

The police dismissed claims questioning doubt over his wife's character. Bansal added, "Coming from a middle-class background, the accused had a history of disputes with family members. After committing murders, he fled to Panvel, then Goa, followed by Bengaluru, before finally reaching Kolkata. He avoided detection by turning off his mobile phones. Despite this challenge, after minutely and meticulously examining CCTV footage, conducting inquiries, and gathering evidence for ten days, we successfully apprehended him. He attempted to hide his money trails, but we have gathered enough evidence to ensure his conviction."

Drayson used baseball to kill wife and brother

During the initial investigation, police suspected that the accused had used a flower pot as a weapon. However, 40-year-old Drayson later admitted to using a baseball bat.

Drayson reportedly assaulted both victims due to a property dispute. His wife Chitra, succumbed to injuries at the scene, while his brother Damien, remained in a coma for two days before passing away.

Chitra was mother to two-month-old daughter

Preliminary investigations indicated ongoing disagreements within the D'sa family regarding property matters. The joint family, residing in Padmanagar, Malad West, comprised two brothers and their spouses. Drayson and Chitra had a two-month-old daughter. The family owned an ancestral row house on Marve Road, Malad.

Damien and his wife, Bindu, planned to sell the Malad property to cover Damien's medical expenses, a decision supported by Chitra. However, Drayson vehemently opposed the sale, leading to frequent disputes. On December 29, during an altercation over the property, Drayson attacked Chitra and Damien before fleeing the scene and disabling his mobile phones.

On the same day, Bindu lodged a case against Drayson under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) at the Bangur Nagar police station. As of now, nearly ten days later, the police have yet to make significant progress in locating Drayson's whereabouts.