Mumbai: Double discharge soon for Dadar’s congested Platform no. 4

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 03:05 AM IST
Mumbai: There is an inexpensive, sure shot solution in sight for commuters who use platform number 4 at Dadar railway station. One of the busiest on the suburban section of the Central Railway’s (CR) Mumbai division, this platform has one way entry/exit, as there’s a barrier on the other side. As a solution, the CR is planning to make structural modifications for double discharge (entry and exit on both sides of the train).

The platform handles nearly 150 Down Fast locals (towards Kalyan) and dozens of long distance trains every day. A CR official said they are exploring the possibility of removing steel fencing between platforms 4 and 5. Though it’s a simple solution, it needs a thorough study and planning, including a schedule of dimensions.

The official said, “In a double discharge platform, commuters can board and alight from both sides of the train, resulting in swift evacuation, which can help decongest the platform and the station, especially during rush hours.”

Kalyan resident Uday Kamble, 42, who commutes every day between Kalyan and Dadar, is looking forward to the CR implementing this “very good idea”. Even Rachana Shah, a resident of Dombivli, finds boarding a fast local from Dombivali in morning and from Dadar in the evening “a racing competition”. “The CR should complete this project on priority basis. It will be a big relief for thousands of commuters who board/alight during evening rush hours,” Ms Shah said.

Sources said the project is with the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the approval. 

An official said, “The Commissioner is likely to visit the station for site inspection soon.” Another official said that the removal of fence is not a big issue, but construction of platform on the other side will need sufficient gap between the railway track and landing of the existing foot overbridges and other structures; some of them may need to be relocated.

