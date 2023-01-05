Mumbai: Dosti Realty moves MahaRERA against developer

File Photo

Mumbai: The director of Dosti Realty moved the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) against the Kalpataru Group seeking relief for the latter delaying the handover of possession of an apartment.

Nayan Champaklal Shah, his wife Sandhya and son Atman, had booked two apartments at Kalpataru Avana in Parel. As per MahaRERA records, this 47-storied project was supposed to get completed in Mar 2019, but the date was revised to Dec 2022.

The trio filed the complaint seeking directions from MahaRERA to Kalpataru, “to hand over the possession of their flat and also to pay interest for delayed possession”. During one of the initial hearings, both parties decided to resolve their differences amicably through the MahaRERA Conciliation Forum. They resolved the issue, details of which are unavailable on Nov 24 and Dec 7.

This is not the first instance of the management of a realty firm moving against a company from the sector. In mid-2021, MahaRERA was approached by Nahar Group's promoters Manju and Rajesh Yagnik who filed a case against Omkar Realtors & Developers. They had booked two apartments in Omkar 1973 at Worli and were seeking relief on account of the project's delay and non-execution of agreements.

Unlike in the latest case when the parties went in for an amicable resolution, at the time MahaRERA had to order Omkar Realtors & Developers to execute the agreements, failing which the company was liable to pay Rs25,000 daily for non-compliance.