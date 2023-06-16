Mumbai: 'Doors Of BJP Would Be Always Open For Uddhav Thackeray,' says UP DCM Maurya

File pic

Maharashtra BJP on Friday distanced itself from the statement of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KeshavPrasad Maurya. While reacting to Maurya's statement that BJP’s doors are open for Uddhav Thackeray, state BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that it is his “personal opinion”.



Maurya, who was in Pune on Thursday for the BJP’s mega outreach campaign to celebrate completion of 9 years by the Modi government, had said in his speech that the doors of the BJP would be always open for Uddhav Thackeray, if he wants to return to the fold. But, for that he will have to approach the national leadership of the BJP. No one will come to him, Maurya had said. However, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule sought to brush off questions regarding the statement by saying, “That is his personal opinion.”



Maurya’s statement had led to several speculations. The statement came at a time when the ruling alliance is sailing through rough weather. Shiv Sena under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had been restless since past couple of months. Especially after the speculations that senior NCP leader and the leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly Ajit Pawar might be joining the BJP along with a major chunk of party MLAs went viral. Their restlessness increased when recently it came to fore that the BJP had vetoed the cabinet expansion and it insisted on removing at least five of the Shinde camp ministers from the cabinet.

The restlessness within the Shinde camp came to fore earlier this week when full page advertisements were published on front page of several of Mumbai newspapers with photographs of only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The advertisement also tried to show Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in bad light by highlighting the difference between the popularity of him and the Chief Minister. After much muscle flexing by the BJP, the Shinde camp came out with a ‘corrected’ advertisement the next day. But, that too had a hidden message for the BJP in form of photographs of all the Shiv Sena ministers in the cabinet, where prominence was given to the ministers whom the BJP wanted to be dropped from the cabinet.



Though, the BJP avoided direct confrontation over the issue and tried to mend ways, Maurya’s statement again led to the feeling of insecurity within the Shinde camp. To contain the damage by Maurya’s statement, state BJP chief Bawankule quickly issued a rejoinder to Maurya’s statement.



“The statement made by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Mauraya is his personal opinion. After the betrayal, we have closed our doors for Uddhav Thackeray. We don’t have any ongoing dialogue with him and we don’t intend to have one ever after,” Bawankule said