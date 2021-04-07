Mumbai: Don't politicise vaccine supply issue, says Fadnavis

The BJP has asked the state government not to politicise the vaccine supply issue. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the maximum vaccine supply is being made to Maharashtra. Further, BJP has attacked the state government on ‘BreaktheChain’ restrictions quoting the Bollywood song “Confusion is Confusion Solution ka Pata Nahi.”

Fadnavis criticised the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar for their statements that the vaccination will be stopped for want of vaccine supply from the Centre. “Maharashtra has the highest supply of vaccines in the country. The allegations are wrong and the ministers in the state government, the chief minister should stop playing politics and not play with the lives of the people," he said.

"Basically, your vaccination capacity and the supply of vaccines needed by the target group are regular. Vaccines are being supplied across the country. Maharashtra has received the highest number of vaccines in the country. The next stock arrives within three days. Stocks are coming every day. We don't want to stockpile some vaccines," said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, BJP has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for the strict restrictions imposed to curb the rising COVID-19 outbreak. “Under the garb of strict restrictions there is a complete lockdown on weekends. The four ministers on Sunday night claimed that the BreaktheChain restrictions were imposed keeping the interest of cross sections in the mind. However, after looking at the prevailing confusion and chaos among the people, it is now realised that the government has cheated the people,” said the state BJP Chief Spokesman Keshav Upadhye.

"With the help of police and officials, markets and shops were closed in every district. Does the Maha Vikas Aghadi government want to impose strict restrictions or lockdown?” asked Upadhye. He said BJP as a responsible opposition is ready to cooperate with the state government in combating the virus but the government needs to take the responsibility for the livelihood of the common man, poor and working class. He suggested that the government should provide financial assistance to these sections.